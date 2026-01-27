A Plymouth-based baby loss charity is marking a historic moment in space exploration with a challenge of its own, inviting supporters to collectively travel the distance from Earth to the Moon.
On February 3, 1966, the Soviet spacecraft Luna 9 became the first to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon. Six decades on, Luna’s Fund has chosen the anniversary to launch its 299-day ‘Steps to the Moon’ Challenge.
The initiative encourages people to log their movement — whether walking, running, cycling, swimming, rowing, wheeling or scooting — with the shared aim of covering 384,400 kilometres (238,855 miles), the equivalent distance from Earth to the Moon.
Luna’s Fund was founded by Aimee Green in memory of her daughter, Luna, who was born sleeping on November 29, 2017. With what would have been Luna’s ninth birthday approaching later this year, the space milestone provided a fitting inspiration.
The challenge will officially begin on Tuesday, February 3, when the charity’s team, trustees and supporters walk across the Tamar Bridge. The route has been chosen to symbolise the charity’s support for bereaved families across both Devon and Cornwall.
Organisers hope the collective effort will continue throughout the year, with participants logging their distances and contributing to the shared goal of “reaching the Moon” by November 29.
Aimee said the challenge is designed to offer something many families need after baby loss: a sense of purpose and focus. By keeping the activities flexible and inclusive, she said, the charity hopes people of all ages and abilities can take part in a way that fits around busy lives, while also encouraging time outdoors and gentle connection.
Further details about the Steps to the Moon challenge, including how to sign up to Luna’s Fund’s Strava group and alternative ways to record distances, can be found on the charity’s website.
