Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is asking for the public’s help to identify and prioritise the risks it faces as it begins work on its strategic plan for the next five years.
The service has launched a survey to gather residents’ views, which will help shape future priorities and how resources are focused across the region.
Those comments, alongside incident data and risk analysis, will help inform the draft plan before it goes out for further consultation.
Area Manager Jon Worsley said: "We are asking for your help as we start to develop our new Community Risk Management Plan, which will be in place next year until 2032.
“The plan will outline what risks we face, and how we will seek to manage them, to make people safer where they live, work and visit.”
