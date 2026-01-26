A push for financial support to repair a key storm-damaged road will get immediately under way with efforts to lobby Westminster for crucial funding.
Storm Ingrid left a trail of destruction in picturesque Torcross, a coastal community in the South Hams, and has left a key road there temporarily closed while repairs are carried out.
While the surface of the A379 appears to have largely avoided any damage in the Torcross area, Storm Ingrid inflicted pain in other ways.
Steel piling and concrete capping has been ripped away from the tarmac on part of the road near Torcross’s pub and homes, while further down the road towards Strete, highways officers stated it had been undermined, meaning that its foundations had been swept away by the storm, essentially leaving the tarmac floating.
Councillor Julian Brazil, Liberal Democrat for Kingsbridge, the leader of Devon County Council, said he would be immediately contacting Devon’s MPs to push for financial assistance from the government to support Devon as it recovers from the storm.
“We’ll be going to the government and asking them for support, because our communities need it,” he said.
“We need to have that kind of resilience otherwise we feel a bit let down and out on a limb and we’ve got to do something about that.”
Highways officials said the cash for the repairs to Slapton Line – the name usually given to the piece of road that stretches along Slapton beach – would likely have to come out of county coffers, meaning the already put-upon highways budget could subsequently struggle to undertake repairs elsewhere.
Government financial support can sometimes be based on how much a council has already spent within a year on emergency repairs after weather-related damage. And because that is linked to a council’s turnover, a large council like Devon has to spend a lot of its own money before it gets support.
Councillor Laurel Lawford, Liberal Democrat for Allington and Strete, a member of South Hams District Council, said the road was “important” to residents who use it every day.
She highlighted the work of the Slapton Line Partnership, which is working to ensure the road remains viable for as long as possible, albeit, as the organisation’s website states, “acknowledging that Slapton Line will soon reach the end of its life, with no viable options for long-term maintenance or relocation”.
That sentiment was echoed by Cllr Brazil.
“We know that at some point the road will get washed away but we have got to try and keep it open for as long as we can,” he said.
Rob Richards, the deputy director for highways and infrastructure at Devon County Council, said once the full scale of the damage had been assessed, then repairs could begin in earnest, although they would “take time”.
“The part of the road nearest the village where the steel piling and concrete has been compromised will need to be reconstructed,” he said.
Mr Richards said temporary traffic measures could be put in place to help the road re-open partially, or with sections of single-file traffic governed by traffic lights.
Cllr Brazil said he would invite Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds to visit communities affected by the recent severe weather and discuss opportunities for better protecting them.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.