Devon has been hit by widespread serious transport disruption today caused by flooding from high winds and torrential rain from Storm Chandra.
Devon & Cornwall Police have warned drivers not to travel unless it is urgent in the Exeter, Mid and East Devon areas.
There is significant surface water and areas of flooding across roads with many impassable. Debris from fallen trees is also adding to the hazards. The fire service is attending several incidents of cars stranded in floodwater.
Met Office rain warnings are in force this morning until about 10am and a yellow wind warning until 4pm today.
Almost a month’s rain has fallen on Dartmoor over 24 hours and up to 70mph winds have lashed exposed coasts with 50mph winds elsewhere. The bulk of the rain has passed over East Devon eastwards this morning, to be replaced by various heavy showers for most of the afternoon forecast. Winds will ease by about 4pm today.
A police spokesman said: “Please do not travel in Exeter, East and Mid Devon area at this time unless you urgently need to.
“We are experiencing an increase in reports of people coming up against floodwater. Please do not attempt to drive through it. The weather is improving but rivers are still responding to earlier heavy rainfall.”
Motorists are also being asked not to attempt alternative routes around the affected areas as these are also becoming treacherous, with Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue Service currently dealing with several incidents of cars becoming stuck in water.
Emergency services and partner agencies are working together to respond to incidents and close roads. The M5, partly closed due to flooding at Taunton earlier, is now open. Flooding has also closed the A303 through Devon and the A30 between Honiton and Exeter this morning.
Train services between Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple, Plymouth, Honiton and Okehampton are severely disrupted.
More than 40 schools have been closed or are opening later today due to staff and pupils unable to get to schools.
The Environment Agency (EA) has issued 30 flood warnings on the rivers Exe, Teign and Otter, with a severe flood warning for the Otter which has reached its highest level in many years and could pose a risk to life.
Ben Johnston, EA duty manager, said people should avoid travelling until later in the day if they possibly can, especially in East and Mid Devon. He said it would be several hours before river levels fall.
The following advice has been issued by police: If you know the roads you usually use are likely to flood – please avoid them. Do not attempt to drive through floodwater.
If you are using the roads, please drive with caution and care, drive to the conditions and allow plenty of time for your journey. You should also increase your distance from other vehicles and stay attentive to your surroundings.
Your safety and the safety of others depend on responsible driving during adverse weather conditions.
Cllr Dan Thomas, Devon County Council highways lead. said: “Do not attempt to drive through floodwater or try to access closed roads, particularly in coastal areas. Not only could you be putting your own safety at risk, but you could also be putting others at risk.”
There are many places to check information on the roads including - https://orlo.uk/R07Pf , Traffic Watch - Devon & Cornwall Police, your local news, the map app on your phone and other local traffic platforms.
The Environment Agency has issued advice to back up flood warnings across Devon & Cornwall.
Check for flooding at this link gov.uk/check-flooding to see a map of the area and monitor up-to-date local flood information
Create a personal flood plan with help here: https://www.gov.uk/gover.../publications/personal-flood-plan
Follow the guidance on what to do before or during a flood – including moving important items upstairs, turning off gas and electricity if safe to do so, and avoiding walking or driving through floodwater.
