Officers have issued a new CCTV image as part of a renewed public appeal to locate a missing man from Plymouth.
Extensive searches and enquiries have been undertaken to find 47-year-old Lee Field who was reported missing from home on Christmas Eve.
Now officers have released a new CCTV picture which is believed to be the last confirmed sighting of Lee leaving home in the Grand Parade area of Plymouth around 11.55am on December 19 2025.
He then walked off in the direction of Hoe Road.
PC Jessie Rapson-Blackler said: “We remain extremely concerned for Lee’s welfare and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to find him.
“We have now obtained footage of Lee leaving home just before noon on 19 December and this has given us a clearer idea of what he was wearing on the day he was last seen.
“We are asking the public to look at the images of Lee and let us know if you have seen him or recognise him.
“Lee is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall and of very slim build. He has short dark hair, which appears to be patchy at the back of his head, and a goatee.
“The latest CCTV image shows him wearing dark blue knee-length shorts, a dark green jacket over a brown jumper, a blue polo shirt with light blue stripes and black/grey coloured shoes. He was carrying a bright orange rucksack.”
Anyone who has seen Lee or has any information which may assist enquiries is asked to contact police on 999 quoting 50250328444.
