South Hams firefighters Sam Daly and Steff Lamb are planning to tackle the Welsh Mountains to raise funds for the Firefighters Charity.
Sam is an on-call firefighter at Yelverton and Dartmouth as well as a full-time firefighter at Crownhill while Steff is on call at Ivybridge and Yelverton with her main job as and Advanced Medical Transport paramedic.
Speaking about the Firefighters Charity Sam said: “They offer so much to all of us in the fire service and to our families.
“We know many friends and colleagues who have taken up their services including me.”
The pair will be taking on the 32 km Pen y Fan Six Challenge route on March 30.
The elevation is 1,900m and they are hoping to complete it in under 12 hours and vow to take it on whatever the weather.
For now they are training along the south west coastal paths and Dartmoor.
Sam said: “For now we are training hard at the station, on the moors, and we have also smashed a few runs along the South West Coastal Path around Dartmouth, Slapton, Salcombe, Bigbury and Wembury.
“Not quite the Breacon Beacons but close enough!”
Anat from the Fire Fighters Charity said: “Fire and Rescue teams face the most perilous situations and carry the weight of trauma, injury and stress but who helps them when they need help.
“We offer timely healthcare, wellbeing, support and practical assistance for the UK’s fire heroes. We help them adapt to physical and emotional injuries, illness and conditions, be fit for work as well as transition to life after their service feeling valued and recognised.”
There will also be a fundraising car was at Crownhill Fire Station on Saturday, March 7.
If you would like to make a donation you can visit their JustGiving page: https://tinyurl.com/4ks6azby
