Devon & Cornwall Police are sending a clear message to anyone who believes spiking is acceptable, whether for 'fun' or more sinister purposes.
Spiking is when someone does any of the following without a person’s knowledge or permission:
• Putting alcohol or prescription drugs into their drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic).
• Injecting them with prescription or illegal drugs.
• Putting prescription or illicit drugs into their food.
• Placing prescription or illegal drugs into their cigarette or vape.
Inspector Martin Tregaskes, Drug and Alcohol Harm Reduction lead for Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “To be absolutely clear, any form of spiking is illegal, and the consequences for anyone found to have spiked another person in any way can be severe, including long custodial sentences. Any additional crimes committed against a spiked person carry separate penalties.
“Nationally, we often see a slight increase in spiking reports during fresher’s weeks, so we are asking everyone to be aware when they are out, and to look out for themselves and their friends.
“We would also like to make it very clear that victims are never to blame, and Devon & Cornwall Police will always listen and take reports of spiking seriously.”
Anyone who thinks they may have been spiked on an evening out should tell a trusted friend or member of venue staff or security as soon as possible.
Anyone who is a victim of spiking should also report it to the police immediately to give the best chances of capturing evidence. There is now an online reporting service on the Devon & Cornwall Police website, which offers a fast-time route to report spiking and prompts specific questions to capture evidence for spiking cases. It doesn’t matter when the spiking happened, and you can report on behalf of others.
Between May 2022 and April 2023, police nationally received 6,732 reports of spiking, but it is believed that spiking is under-reported. The majority of cases take place in the evening and nighttime economy, and most victims are women, though men can also be affected.
Inspector Tregaskes added: “Spiking is not always linked to sexual offences or assaults, but it can happen to anyone. Whatever the intention, the outcome is leaving people feeling vulnerable and unsafe. We therefore treat spiking with the same seriousness as other crimes and strongly encourage victims to report it to us online or by calling 101. If anyone is in immediate danger, call 999.
“You will not get in trouble if you report spiking and have knowingly consumed illegal drugs. Unless you’re driving, having illegal drugs in your system is not an offence and should not prevent someone from reporting – we want to make sure you’re okay. If you think you have been sexually assaulted and feel unable to report it to the police, we encourage you to visit your local Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for support.”
Full information about what to do if you have been sexually assaulted can be found on the Devon & Cornwall Police website.
Students and other customers of licensed premises can expect to see posters in bars, pubs, and clubs throughout the coming weeks, highlighting the consequences for anyone intent on spiking another person and directing people to more information on how to report it. More information about spiking and how to report it is on the Devon & Cornwall Police website.