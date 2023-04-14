EMERGENCY services raced through Crediton at about 11am this morning, Friday, April 14, to attend a road traffic collision in a rural road between Punchbowl Recycling Centre and Yeoford.
Crediton firefighters were first on the scene and in a statement said: “Crews were mobilised from Crediton today to assist in a two vehicle road traffic collision on a rural road where a van and SUV had collided.
“The occupants were unharmed and released by fire crews using stabilisation equipment and a triple extension ladder.
“Crews then assisted police to remove the vehicles from the collision by using a tirfor winch to winch the van back onto the road.
“This enabled the vehicles to be moved to a safe location and the road reopened.”
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service also issued safety advice, which says: “See our website below for our advice on keeping yourself, and others, safe on the roads.
“Always remember to adjust your driving to the conditions: https://www.dsfire.gov.uk/safety/on-the-road/driving-safety .”
The occupants of the vehicles are not believed to have life threatening injuries.
Crediton firefighters have had a very busy year so far.
Station Manager Nigel Hargreaves explained: “Today’s incident was our 120th callout so far this year, which is busier than usual.
“That figure includes fire calls and co-responder medical emergency calls.”