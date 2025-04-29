Tristian Dowding-Martin (AKA Law), 29, from Paignton, has received a jail sentence after being convicted of numerous driving offences.
Dowding-Martin pleaded guilty at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court to multiple driving offences and criminal damage under £5000. He was handed an immediate custodial sentence of 16 weeks.
Additionally, Downing-Martin has been disqualification from driving and ordered to pay £450 compensation for causing damage in Kingsbridge.
On 25 March, officers pursued a white Audi A3 driving along Victoria Road in Dartmouth, which then failed to stop and proceeded to try and evade officers.
The driver was later arrested after assistance from the public.
If you have any information relating to anyone driving illegally, please notify the police on 101, via our website or on 999 if the offence is ongoing.