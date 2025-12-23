Detectives are appealing for information after a 14-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in Plymouth last night [22 December].
We were called at 6.50pm to the area of Notte Street and Athenaeum Street following a report that the boy had sustained multiple stab wounds.
He was taken straight to hospital by Ambulance crews where he remains receiving treatment. His injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.
Detective Inspector Marcus Hodges said: “This is an incredibly serious incident, where a 14-year-old local boy has sustained multiple stab wounds during an assault.
“We understand that an incident of this nature will cause concern within the community, but I wish to provide reassurance that based on the information available to us at this time we are treating this as an isolated incident.
“Our enquiries remain ongoing at pace to identify and locate the suspect in relation to this crime.”
DI Hodges added: “This incident occurred in the city centre in the early evening, so we believe there were a number of people within the vicinity.
“I urge anyone who has information that may assist us or witnessed anything in the area including on dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage to please get in touch with us.
“There will be an increased policing presence in the area as our investigation continues today.”
A scene guard and cordon were in place for a number of hours while officers carried out enquiries at the scene and the surrounding area.
“If you have any information which may assist police, please call 101, report via our website or visit a public enquiry office quoting reference 50250326706.
