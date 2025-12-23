A 22 year old man has been given a civil order under the Modern Slavery Act to protect children from potential harm and prevent them being coerced into committing crime.
This is a significant development as the order is believed to be the first of its kind in Devon and Cornwall.
Jack John Reilly who used to live in Paignton was handed a Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order (STRO) by the magistrates court which restricts his travel, access to social media and contact with children.
The order, part of the Modern Slavery Act 2015, was granted by the court after intelligence was given to police suggesting Reilly was seeking to coerce others to commit crime and bring them to physical and psychological harm.
The order means Reilly is excluded from entering areas including Torquay, Paignton, Brixham, Teignmouth, Newton Abbot and Dawlish.
If he breaches the order, which lasts until 2030, Reilly could be jailed for up to five years.
Conditions include making Devon & Cornwall Police aware of any change to his name or address, making police aware of any mobile phone he may have - as well as giving access to it on demand - and not having any contact with a child without proper reason.
He is also banned from using the Snapchat social media platform or entering South Devon other than under strict parameters identified in the order.
Detective Superintendent Hayley Costar from Devon & Cornwall Police said: “The Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order is a way to not only protect children from being drawn into a life of crime and prevent child exploitation, but also to target and restrict the activities of those who present a significant risk of harm to our communities.
“The court was given evidence that showed the defendant had acted in a way which meant there was a risk he would commit a slavery or human trafficking offence.
“The order is aimed at preventing physical or psychological harm which would be likely to occur otherwise.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.