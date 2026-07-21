POLICE are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a fatal road traffic collision on the A38 near Buckfastleigh, in which an Ivybridge van driver was killed.
The man aged in his 50s died at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency responders.
Emergency services were called to the collision shortly after 9:30am on Monday, July 20.
Three vehicles were involved in the collision - a white Vauxhall van, a green DAF goods vehicle and a red Ford hatchback.
The man’s family have been informed.
The road remained closed for several hours due to the police investigation
Investigators from the Devon and Cornwall Police Serious Collisions Investigation Team are keen to hear from witnesses to the collision, and those who may have seen the vehicles driving prior to the collision.
Witnesses or those with relevant dash camera footage are asked to contact the police on 101 or online quoting reference 50260190288.
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