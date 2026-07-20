Neighbourhood Police teams carried out a drugs operation in Salcombe's pubs as part of efforts to tackle drug use ahead of the busy summer season.
Officers from the Kingsbridge Neighbourhood Team were joined by colleagues from the Dog Unit, Licensing, the Special Constabulary, the Neighbourhood Support Team and Ivybridge Neighbourhood Team for the "Pubs Against Drugs" operation on Friday, July 17.
The operation saw specialist drugs dog Jasper, a Labrador, Malinois and "good boy" cross, and his handler visit four pubs in the town, screening customers for the scent of controlled drugs.
Anyone indicated by the dog, or who attempted to avoid officers during the operation, was stop-searched.
In total, officers carried out seven stop searches, with two resulting in positive finds for drugs.
Police also carried out surface swab tests in pub toilets, with one returning a positive result for traces of cocaine.
The operation was described by officers as being well received by licensees, customers and members of the public, with many welcoming the police presence.
A spokesperson for the Kingsbridge Neighbourhood Team said: "This was a very well-received initiative from all the licensees, pub-goers and general public, many of whom were grateful for our presence and proactivity on this topic."
The force said the aim of the operation was to send a clear message that drugs are not welcome in Salcombe during the summer season.
The spokesperson added: "Our aim with this is to set the tone for the summer: drugs aren't welcome in Salcombe."
Police thanked everyone involved in the operation, including partner teams who supported the initiative, as well as members of the public who engaged positively with officers.
Anyone with information about suspected drug activity in the area is encouraged to contact the local neighbourhood policing team by email at [email protected].
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