The owners of a pontoon damaged in a dramatic boat fire in Salcombe have praised the "heroic" actions of a member of the public who helped rescue a man from the burning vessel.
Yeoward Boatyards, which owns the pontoon in Breakwater Bay where the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, has issued a statement thanking the passer-by, emergency services and the wider maritime community for their response.
The company said the fire started accidentally on board a customer's 18ft Plymouth Pilot boat while the owner was using a portable stove.
The man escaped without injury after being helped from the vessel by a passing member of the public as the fire took hold.
In its statement, Yeoward Boatyard said: "First and foremost, we are incredibly relieved to report that the gentleman onboard was brought to safety without injury. This was thanks to the incredibly swift, heroic actions of two passing members of the public who assisted him off the vessel immediately as the fire took hold."
The company added, "We extend our deepest gratitude to this individual for their quick thinking."
Yeoward Boatyards also praised the response of Salcombe Harbour Authority and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, who worked alongside staff to bring the blaze under control, saying both operated with "exemplary professionalism".
According to the company, the coordinated and swift response ensured the danger was quickly contained, preventing any further risk from flammable equipment on board, while the fire was extinguished before it could spread to more than 40 neighbouring boats moored nearby.
The business said damage was limited to the boat involved and a small, localised section of the pontoon.
Images and video from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing across the estuary as firefighters tackled the blaze from the shore. The incident attracted significant attention from people in the area, with many watching as emergency crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby vessels.
Yeoward Boatyard said the incident demonstrated the importance of "robust safety procedures", despite describing the fire as an isolated accident involving a privately owned vessel.
The statement said: "At Yeoward Boatyard, the safety of our berth holders, visitors and staff is our absolute priority. While this was an isolated, accidental incident on a private vessel, it highlights the vital importance of our rigorous on-site safety protocols and emergency planning."
The company said it regularly reviews its safety measures and works closely with Salcombe Harbour Authority to maintain a safe environment for berth holders and visitors.
Work has already begun to assess and repair the damage to the pontoon.
Yeoward Boatyards said it wanted to reassure berth holders at the Pontoon that it remains "fully safe, secure and operational".
The company said: "We are incredibly proud of our local maritime community in Salcombe and emergency services who came together to ensure everyone’s safety, and we thank you all for your concern and continued support."
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