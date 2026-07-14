Representing the Edward Gostling Foundation, Chris Erwood, Deputy Chair and Caroline Kendall, Joint Managing Director, officially opened Edward Gostling House at the Dame Hannah Rogers Trust in Ivybridge last week.
The bungalow has recently undergone a major refurbishment, mostly funded by the Edward Gostling Foundation.
The bungalow welcomed its first resident recently, and further residents will be joining over the next few months.
Edward Gostling House is one of five specially adapted bungalows for adults with complex disabilities that have undergone refurbishment as part of a wider programme.
The Edward Gostling Foundation has been a major supporter of Dame Hannahs since 2007 and, in recent times, has helped the Trust renew and regenerate its work on its Ivybridge site. This has enabled the Trust to continue to develop its care and support services for adults with profound needs.
Dame Hannahs Chair of Trustees, David Coslett, said: “At Dame Hannahs we have a long and successful history with the Edward Gostling Foundation, and the house name is a small tribute to their enormous involvement and support. They understand and value the unique role Dame Hannahs plays in the wider care landscape of the South West.”
Chris Erwood, Edward Gostling Foundation’s Deputy Chair and former Dame Hannahs Trustee, said: “The vision of our two organisations are closely aligned, and it has been a real pleasure for the Foundation and myself personally to work closely with Dame Hannahs for nearly 20 years. They are truly a fantastic caring organisation and to have our name marked down in their long history is a considerable honour”.
Dame Hannahs has been enriching the lives of children and young people for over 250 years. One of the UK’s oldest charities, Dame Hannahs is dedicated to empowering adults with a range of disabilities.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.