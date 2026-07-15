Fundraiser and cyclist Steve Roomes visited Dame Hannahs to present a very generous cheque to the adults and staff there.
Steve and his son Steve recently cycled from London to Paris and raised £1560. They took on the massive challenge in aid of Dame Hannahs and managed to complete 211 miles in three days.
Steve was delighted to meet everyone at Dame Hannahs and they surprised him with home-made thank you cards.
After his visit, Steve said: “What a fantastic charity. I’m so glad I could support you in the incredible work that you all do. I was truly in awe and felt very humbled by the warm welcome and reception everyone gave me. I know my son would have felt exactly the same.
We made some wonderful memories while completing the challenge, and it means so much to know that we were able to raise so much-needed funds for Dame Hannahs. Thank you for everything you do—it’s an experience I’ll never forget.”
Rachael Koka from Dame Hannahs Fundraising Team said: “We are so grateful to Steve and Steve for their amazing fundraising. Cycling from London to Paris is definitely not for the faint-hearted, and to have raised such an amount is a testament to their dedication and training.”
“It was a pleasure to welcome Steve to Dame Hannahs recently to show him first-hand how these funds will help us continue our work for the wonderful people we support. We would like to say another huge thank you to them both, from everyone here at Dame Hannahs.”
Dame Hannahs has been enriching the lives of children and young people for over 250 years. One of the UK’s oldest charities, Dame Hannahs is dedicated to empowering adults with a range of disabilities. They are committed to challenging societal beliefs surrounding disabled people to make disability incidental.
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