After being crowned the South West winner in the Pub category at the Countryside Alliance Awards, The Cornwood Inn earned a place at the national final where it competed against regional champions from across the country.
Although the overall UK title went elsewhere, reaching the national final is a remarkable achievement and reflects the outstanding reputation The Cornwood Inn has built within the local community.
Tina Forbes, landlady of The Cornwood Inn, said: "We're incredibly proud to have represented the South West in the UK finals. It was a wonderful experience and a real privilege to be recognised alongside so many fantastic rural businesses from across the country.
None of this would have been possible without our brilliant team and the amazing support we've had from our customers and the local community. Their encouragement means everything to us."
Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, joined Tina at the Countryside Alliance Awards Champions' Reception in Parliament yesterday afternoon where the final result was announced.
Miss Smith said: "To reach the UK final is a tremendous achievement and one everyone at The Cornwood Inn should be incredibly proud of.
Village pubs are at the heart of our rural communities, bringing people together and supporting local jobs. The Cornwood Inn is a wonderful example of that, and being recognised on the national stage is thoroughly deserved.
Congratulations to Tina and the whole team on representing both Cornwood and the South West so well."
Sarah Lee, Director of the Countryside Alliance Awards, said: “Now in their nineteenth year, the Countryside Alliance Awards continue to showcase the amazing people and enterprises that form the beating heart of rural Britain. These stories of diligence, innovation, hard work and community camaraderie deserve to be heard in the corridors of power.
“Whether you’re here representing a village pub, a local shop, a family farm, or a rural enterprise, you are all champions of the countryside and the communities that live there.
“These Awards are about more than just business. They are a celebration of the people and values that keep rural life alive, commitment to community, a passion for produce, innovation, sustainability, and good old-fashioned hard work. It’s a privilege to welcome such exemplary standard bearers of rural Britain to Westminster.
“Good luck to all of you. Your perseverance, ingenuity and toil have brought you this far and whatever happens next, you should all be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved.”
The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in their 19th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories, including ‘best local food’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’, and ‘best village shop/ post office’. These businesses go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services.
Regional champions from across the country attended the event, each hoping to become a national champion.
Thousands of nominations from around the country were whittled down via the judging process, with the final few being honoured at the national finalists’ ceremony in London at the House of Lords, kindly hosted by the Lord Hart of Tenby.
The event was very well attended by MPs and Peers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.