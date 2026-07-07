The freehold of one of Ivybridge's central hospitality venues is set to go under the hammer later this month, with a guide price of at least £275,000.
The Sportsmans Inn, on Exeter Road, is being offered in an online auction organised by Clive Emson Auctioneers and Bettesworths, which concludes on July 23.
The property is also being marketed for sale at an asking price of £450,000.
The auction follows the retirement of long-serving owners Bill and Donna Hibbert, who ran the popular hotel, bar and restaurant for 30 years.
During that time, the venue became a familiar part of community life, hosting family celebrations and charity events, and welcoming visitors to Ivybridge and the edge of Dartmoor.
The sale includes the freehold of the business, which features hotel accommodation, a bar, restaurant and function facilities.
While the sale marks the end of an era for the current owners, it also offers an opportunity for someone new to take on one of the town's established hospitality businesses.
The online auction is scheduled to conclude on July 23, unless the property is sold beforehand.
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