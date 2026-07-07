To mark Diversity Week, the Learning Resource Centre at Ivybridge Community College hosted its very first Culture Quiz.
They had 17 enthusiastic teams signing up from across Years 7, 8, and 9.
The quiz put everyone’s knowledge to the test across three rounds, covering flags, locations and languages.
It also included topics surrounding refugee experiences, LGBT+ history and disabilities.
It was a tense ending with three teams tied for first place.
A spokesperson said: “Huge congratulations to our Year 8 winners Sinan , Lucas , Slav and Vincent, who kept their cool and clinched the victory on the tie-breaker question.
“A massive thank you to Miss Ball for supporting Mrs Hull and Mrs Trafford in running such a brilliant event. “
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