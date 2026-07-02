Twelve people have been arrested during a police operation spanning two days.
The operation, run by Devon & Cornwall Police across South Devon, aimed to tackle dangerous driving and reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the region's roads.
The two-day operation took place on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27, with officers carrying out targeted patrols in Torquay, Dawlish, Ivybridge, Totnes, South Brent and Newton Abbot.
Police stopped 19 vehicles during the operation, resulting in 12 arrests. Four motorists were arrested on suspicion of drink driving, and a further four on suspicion of drug driving.
Two people were arrested in connection with failing to stop and dangerous driving offences, while two others were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Officers also dealt with one offence of disqualified driving, one offence of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and two offences of possession of cannabis.
One vehicle was seized, one driver was reported for an offence, and four motorists were given words of advice.
The operation focused on tackling the 'Fatal Five', the five main factors that contribute to deaths and serious injuries on the roads. These are excessive or inappropriate speed, failing to wear a seatbelt, driving while distracted, such as using a mobile phone, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and being unfit to drive because of poor eyesight, illness or fatigue.
South Devon Patrol Inspector Wes Watkins said: "We had a busy Friday and Saturday evening into the early hours with focused activity on the offences which make up the Fatal Five.
"Most road collisions are caused by human error, with only a small percentage caused by unavoidable issues, such as mechanical failure. Devon & Cornwall Police's Roads Policing Team work hard to educate road users and patrol the roads of the two counties to prevent avoidable heartache.
"As the summer continues and drivers enjoy the lighter evenings and the many events on offer across Devon and Cornwall, we have a focus on prevention and giving advice.
"We urge motorists to plan lifts or use public transport and be responsible if they want to drink alcohol, for example. Driving tired also poses real risks.
"Police will continue to focus on keeping the roads safe throughout July, August and beyond. Our officers will be watching out for anyone behind the wheel who is committing any of the Fatal Five offences."
The South Devon Patrol Team was supported during the operation by the Devon & Cornwall Police Roads Policing Team, Armed Response officers and volunteer Special Constables.
Police are reminding motorists to ensure they are fit to drive before getting behind the wheel, warning that poor decisions can lead to arrest, loss of employment or serious injury to themselves or others.
The force is part of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, which aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on the region's roads. It is also encouraging members of the public to submit dashcam footage of traffic offences through Operation Snap, an online reporting system for moving traffic incidents.
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