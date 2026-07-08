Nine members of Ivybridge Young Farmers Club recently had the opportunity to visit the Dart Vale, South Pool & Modbury Harriers Hunt kennels and gain a real insight into the day-to-day summer routine.
Ben, the Huntsman, gave them a guided tour of the kennels, showing them the hounds' lodges, the feed yard, the flesh room (where feed is prepared and stored), the tack room, and the stables.
They also had the chance to meet the hounds and learn all of their names.
Ben shared his knowledge of the hounds' breeding, explaining how he selects the hounds he wants to hunt and the qualities he looks for.
A spokesperson for the YFC said: “It was a really informative and enjoyable evening, and our members thoroughly appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the work that goes on behind the scenes.
“A huge thank you to everyone at the Dart Vale Hunt for welcoming us, and a special thank you to Ben, Laura, Harry, and James for their hospitality and the amazing food.
“It was a brilliant evening enjoyed by all”
The Dart Vale and South Pool Harriers merged with the Modbury Harriers to form the Dart Vale, South Pool & Modbury Harriers
The group regularly coordinates events and equestrian meets around villages like Sherford, East Allington, Chillington, and Totnes.
Following the UK's Hunting Act 2004, which outlawed traditional live fox and hare hunting with dogs, the club officially transitions its operations to "trail hunting".
This practice involves hounds trailing an artificially laid, animal-based scent across fields.
The organization participates in and hosts regional equestrian events and hound shows, often collaborating under names like the Dart Vale & Haldon Harriers for regional amateur Point-to-Point horse racing fixtures.
Like many groups in the region, its meets are heavily targeted and monitored by anti-hunt groups like the Devon County Hunt Saboteurs, who document activities to ensure compliance with wildlife protection laws.
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