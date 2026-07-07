Police are investigating a reported road-rage assault in Sherford in which a driver was verbally abused, grabbed and threatened and are appealing for information.
The incident happened in Main Street, at the junction with Equinox Road, at around 12.55pm on Wednesday July 1.
A lone female driver had slowed her car to allow another to exit the junction when the male driver of a flatbed truck behind her bumped into the rear of her vehicle.
The victim, aged in her 40s, stopped her car and got out to check the damage and speak to the other driver.
The suspect is then reported to have got out of his vehicle and shouted and sworn at the victim before grabbing her arm, further verbally abusing and threatening her.
When a passing male motorist in a mini-cement mixer-type vehicle told the suspect to stop, he is said to have let go of victim and attempted to pull the second driver from his vehicle.
The female victim then attempted to drive away.
The suspect is reported to have followed her for 15 minutes – bumping into the back of her car when she stopped and continuing to shout and swear at her.
Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses – in particular the driver of the mini-cement-mixer – to come forward.
If you have any information that could help with enquiries, you are asked to contact them via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference 50260170094.
You can also use Crimestoppers which is an independent charity that allows you to report crimes completely anonymously.
You don’t have to give your name, write a witness statement, and will not be called to testify in court.
You provide details about a crime, such as what happened, where it occurred, and who was involved.
You can do this by calling the Crimestoppers phone line on 0800 555111.
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