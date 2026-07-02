Anne’s current job incorporates all physiotherapy, including hydrotherapy and rebound, and she also offers some of the adults 1:1 standing and walking sessions. With all these therapies, the adults can experience a change of posture and some 1:1 time out of their wheelchairs and busy bungalows. Anne encourages the adults to make choices in all her sessions, which helps them to be more independent. She is a crucial team member to all departments at Dame Hannahs.