Dame Hannahs Therapy Support Assistant, Anne Thorp, has celebrated working at the charity for 35 years.
Anne started in 1991 as a part-time house parent to the children before moving on to work in the Physiotherapy department, where she learned about other therapies.
To celebrate her milestone, all the staff and adults at Dame Hannahs surprised her with a party.
Anne has played a major part in the lives of so many young people at Dame Hannahs and has always shown great dedication and hard work. As a house parent, Anne worked evenings and weekends and then term-time in the Physiotherapy department, which fitted in with her family life. Anne started as a Physiotherapy Assistant, but having gained experience in all therapies over the years, Anne became a general support assistant for the Physiotherapists and Occupational Therapists.
Anne’s current job incorporates all physiotherapy, including hydrotherapy and rebound, and she also offers some of the adults 1:1 standing and walking sessions. With all these therapies, the adults can experience a change of posture and some 1:1 time out of their wheelchairs and busy bungalows. Anne encourages the adults to make choices in all her sessions, which helps them to be more independent. She is a crucial team member to all departments at Dame Hannahs.
Anne said: “I have been working at Dame Hannahs for more than half my life. I have been very happy here and have seen many changes over the years. During my time, I have learnt a lot, but for me it is all about the wonderful young people, and I have some happy memories.
“It has been lovely to see so many of them grow up from very young children into fun, big-hearted adults and to watch them thrive and develop. Over the years, I have worked with so many dedicated and hard-working people who have remained good friends.”
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