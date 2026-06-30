Local Devon crime writer Helena Dixon will be the guest speaker at the Dame Hannahs Autumn Lunch at Boringdon Park Golf Club on Tuesday, September 29.
Guests will enjoy a delicious two-course lunch in the beautiful grounds of Boringdon Park Golf Club, followed by a lively and engaging talk by author and Brixham resident Helena Dixon.
She will be giving an insight into the intriguing world of classic crime fiction set in 1930s and 1940s Devon, and will be sharing how she has merged historical facts with fiction to create the challenging mysteries that readers can enjoy in her latest series of books - The Secret Detective Agency.
Helena Dixon is also the author of the acclaimed ‘Miss Underhay investigates’ series, which follows a crime murder mysteries set in and around 1930's Dartmouth.
Dame Hannahs Data Fundraising and Grants Lead, Rachael Koka, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Boringdon Park Golf Club for another year to host our Autumn Lunch.
“We are very much looking forward to another lovely afternoon highlighting the work we do at Dame Hannahs while raising funds to enable us to continue our vital work.”
There will be a selection of gift stalls to browse from 11am, and lunch will be served at 12.30pm. Tickets are available through the Dame Hannahs website.
The Dame Hannah Rogers Trust is a charity that has been providing services to enrich and empower the lives of disadvantaged and disabled children and adults for nearly 260 years.
Founded in 1767, it is one of the oldest charities in the UK, originally as a school designed for the ‘poor and unfortunate’ children of Plymouth.
In 1925, Dame Hannahs opened one of the UK's first orthopaedic schools/hospitals, and in 1958, they were the first to open a school for children with Cerebral Palsy at the current site in Ivybridge.
Today, the trust provides care and support for adults with profound disabilities and complex medical needs.
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