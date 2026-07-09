Ivybridge Community College have completed their English as an Additional Language (EAL) Mentoring Programme.
Over the last term and a half, five dedicated Sixth Form students volunteered their time to support EAL and refugee students, helping them develop their language skills and build confidence in navigating school life.
From breaking down language barriers and tackling GCSE texts to understanding social expectations, these mentors have helped their peers feel truly connected to the school community.
This programme has been a showcase of student leadership, compassion, and inclusion in action.
While the EAL students gained vital academic and social support, the mentors developed communication, leadership, and intercultural skills
A spokesperson said: “Every session was filled with meaningful learning, growing friendships and plenty of laughter.”
The college plan to grow the programme next year.
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