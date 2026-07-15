Hundreds of children’s books will be hidden around Totnes during the summer holidays as part of a community initiative encouraging young people to discover the joy of reading.
Independent bookshop Books by the River is organising the annual Totnes Summer Book Hunt, commencing on July 27 and giving children the chance to find free books whilst exploring the town all summer long.
The scheme has added significance as it aligns with this year’s National Year of Reading, which aims to inspire more children to read for pleasure.
Catherine Acton, who runs Books by the River, said the initiative was designed to keep children engaged with reading throughout the school holidays.
“I am an Independent Usborne Partner and work with lots of schools to promote reading,” she said. “Book hunts happen all over the country, but it has really taken off in Totnes and has such a positive impact, getting children reading, which is what it’s all about.”
Seekers are looking for clear wallets with surprise books and a congratulations certificate inside that have been hidden all over Totnes.
Families are encouraged to keep any books they find, although Catherine asks those who discover books outside their age group or who have already collected several to consider leaving them or gifting to friends/family.
Organisers are also welcoming photographs of children with their discoveries by emailing [email protected] to help spread enthusiasm for the event.
The book hunt is being supported by a number of local businesses and organisations, as well as Totnes councillors Anne Presswell, Georgina Allen, and John Birch.
Books by the River will also host its first Children’s Bookswap and Puzzlemania event at Totnes Scouts Hut, on Saturday, August 1, from 10am until 2pm.
Families are invited to bring one or two children’s books to swap, while jigsaw puzzles, colouring activities, magic painting and refreshments will also be available.
Organisers say visitors are welcome to bring a packed lunch to enjoy afterwards at the nearby pirate ship play area.
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