Two South Devon teenagers will represent the UK at an international sailing championship later this month, competing in a boat designed by their great-grandfather.
Isaac Davies, 15, from Totnes, and Sennen Proctor, 13, will take part in the International Topper World Championships in Saint-Pierre-Quiberon, France, where around 200 young sailors from 10 countries are expected to compete.
Isaac, a student at King Edward VI Community College (KEVICC), and Sennen, who attends Churston Grammar School, will race in the Topper dinghy – one of the world's most recognisable junior sailing boats, designed by renowned naval architect Ian Proctor.
The cousins have secured support from Ian Proctor Designs Ltd (IPD), the company founded by their great-grandfather and now run by his children, Roger Proctor and Jill Davies.
Roger Proctor said he was proud to see the next generation continuing the family's connection with the class.
"I'm delighted that my late father's company is enabling his great-grandchildren to participate at this level and continue a family tradition of supporting and promoting his designs," he said.
Although both teenagers grew up experiencing the Topper during family gatherings, competitive racing is a relatively new experience for them.
Over the past year, they have trained together, developing their skills while embracing the challenges of racing.
Their family says the sport has helped build confidence, encouraged independent decision-making and provided opportunities to spend more time outdoors.
The International Topper World Championships is regarded as one of the leading youth sailing events, attracting some of the sport's most promising competitors, with many former entrants going on to represent their countries at an Olympic level.
Bill Brassington, chairman of the International Topper Class Association, said having two of Ian Proctor's great-grandchildren competing carried particular significance.
"Having two of Ian Proctor's great-grandchildren competing this year is wonderful," he said.
"As a former sailor, parent and now international Commodore, I'm privileged to volunteer my time and energies into this timeless dinghy design, which has brought so many young people into the sport."
Roger Proctor said seeing his father's descendants racing one of his most celebrated designs would have been a source of great pride.
"These young Proctor sailors will be among an inspiring field of competitors, a sight that would have given my father enormous joy," he said.
"He would have been delighted to see them sailing his most popular dinghy design and, in doing so, helping to uphold and promote his work, his legacy and the International Topper."
Sennen said the opportunity to compete alongside his cousin made the event even more special.
"I'm really looking forward to sailing in my great-grandad's boat, and even if we don't rank highly, it'll be a lot of fun competing with my cousin," he said.
"Training together has been brilliant. I feel really lucky to be able to take part in such a renowned event and meet other Topper sailors from around the world."
Isaac added: "I'm excited! I can't wait to be in such a big competition with my cousin, especially as it's in a boat designed by my great-grandad.
"It'll be cool to be part of it, and although I'm not such a strong sailor, it's still something I'm really looking forward to."
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