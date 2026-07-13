Ivybridge Cricket Club has submitted plans for a major clubhouse extension at its Godwell Lane grounds to accommodate skyrocketing demand for women’s and girls’ cricket.
Designed by 4D Architects Studio, the proposed dormer-style expansion introduces a third England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) standard changing room dedicated entirely to female players.
Club officials revealed that a lack of separate facilities has long deterred girls from joining mixed squads and caused severe scheduling clashes during peak hardball match times.
Crucially for the community, the project will result in zero loss of green sports fields, with the 53.2m² footprint confined entirely to an existing tarmac hardstanding area.
Backed by significant Section 106 capital funding, the modernised pavilion will also future-proof the site by introducing an integrated accessibility lift, sustainable timber cladding, and rooftop solar panels to lower its carbon footprint.
The club has urged residents to review the plans, noting that this unique funding window is unlikely to reopen soon.
People have until July 23, 2026, to submit their feedback before the public consultation window closes.
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