DEVON and Cornwall Police have issued a statement about an incident which sparked a major emergency situation in Crediton today, Wednesday, May 24.
Police, fire and ambulances attended and Buller Road was closed to pedestrians and traffic for several hours.
Officers in riot gear entered a property during the incident.
The statement reads: “Police were called at 6.45am today to Buller Road, Crediton, following reports of a man making threats and damaging vehicles.
“Officers attended the scene and specialist negotiators engaged with the man who was inside a property.
“A man in his 40s from Crediton was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.
“He remains in police custody.”
