DEVON and Cornwall Police have issued a statement about an incident which sparked a major emergency situation in Crediton today, Wednesday, May 24.

Police, fire and ambulances attended and Buller Road was closed to pedestrians and traffic for several hours.

A police officer walking to the scene in Buller Road, Crediton, this morning, Wednesday, May 24. AQ 9638 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Officers in riot gear entered a property during the incident.

The statement reads: “Police were called at 6.45am today to Buller Road, Crediton, following reports of a man making threats and damaging vehicles.

“Officers attended the scene and specialist negotiators engaged with the man who was inside a property.

“A man in his 40s from Crediton was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

“He remains in police custody.”

