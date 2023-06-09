POLICE have issued an update on the serious assaults which occurred at Blundell’s School in Tiverton at about 1am this morning, Friday, June 9.
Earlier today it was reported that three people, including two students, had been assaulted and had sustained multiple serious injuries.
The police also confirmed this morning that a 16-year-old boy from Tiverton has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was in police custody.
In his update, Superintendent Antony Hart, Local Policing Commander, said: “We are still establishing what happened in the early hours of this morning and an extensive investigation continues.
“Two teenage boys, who both sustained serious injuries, remain in hospital at this time. One of the boys is in a critical condition and the other is in a stable condition.
“An adult male, who is a member of staff at the school and sustained serious injuries, has now been discharged from hospital.
“Our investigation is being assisted by experts who are assessing the injuries sustained and how they were caused.
“While we can confirm some weapons were located at the scene, it would not be appropriate to speculate on how these may have been involved while our enquiries continue.
“Our priority is to fully investigate this incident and support the victims, their families and the school community. Our thoughts remain with the injured boys, man and their loved-ones.”