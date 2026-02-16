Pupils from Ivybridge Community College braved the elements for their fifth training walk for the Ten Tours, on Saturday, January 24.
While the previous walk on January 10 was hampered by black ice and road closures, this session was all about battling wet and windy conditions.
While many other schools and colleges chose not to venture out, the three ICC teams continued to show their incredible commitment and resilience.
Navigating a very bleak and boggy moor, the students visited a range of tors they are likely to encounter during the main Challenge in May.
This walk also marked a significant step in their training, as the teams moved away from direct supervision to being "shadowed" by instructors, allowing them to begin walking as independent units.
