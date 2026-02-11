Students at Dartmouth Academy have taken part in a “powerful and thought-provoking” project inspired by the music of singer-songwriter Louis Dunford, using art to explore the devastating impact of knife crime on young lives and communities.
The initiative began after a Year 10 teacher was introduced to Dunford’s song Ballad for Benjamin, a tribute to teenager Ben Kinsella, who was killed in a knife attack in 2008.
Moved by the song’s message, she developed a classroom project to examine the themes behind the music and the wider realities of youth violence.
In recent weeks, pupils have learned about Ben’s story through resources from the Ben Kinsella Trust, discussed the impact of knife crime in their own communities, and produced reflective artwork in response.
Ben had hoped to become a graphic designer and had a passion for art, adding a poignant dimension to the students’ creative interpretations.
Nicola Perrott, Assistant Principal at Dartmouth Academy, described the project as “incredibly moving” for staff and pupils alike. She added: “Art gives our young people the opportunity to respond personally to real-life issues, and Louis Dunford’s music inspired them to reflect, discuss, and create in a meaningful way.”
School leaders say they hope the project will not only strengthen students’ artistic development but also foster empathy, open discussion and greater awareness of the consequences of knife crime.
Matthew Shanks, Chief Executive of Education South West, said the project demonstrated “the incredible power of art and music”, adding that he was proud of the way students and staff had engaged with such an important topic with thoughtfulness and creativity.
The work forms part of Dartmouth Academy’s art and design curriculum, which encourages pupils to experiment with a range of media and techniques, as well as exploring historical and cultural understanding, critical thinking and broader philosophical questions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.