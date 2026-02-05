Sixth form media students at Kingsbridge Community College have gained valuable insight into the TV industry as part of an interactive workshop with the BBC.
The group spent the day at the BBC news studios in Plymouth as part of their journalism module.
As well as getting a tour of the studios, students got first-hand experience of live broadcasting, appearing on BBC Radio Devon as part of an interview about mobile phone use with presenter Caroline Densley.
Georgia Hamm was one of the students interviewed: “The radio production is so much more intimate and fun than I imagined. It opened up a realm of opportunities that I didn’t even know existed by letting me get involved with this live broadcast.
“I got to see that the jobs are all suited to the individual, utilising their strengths. “
Students got to take part in a host of interactive tasks which helped them to understand the importance of fact checking sources and providing impartial reports.
Student Art Lawrence described the experience as eye opening: “It was very interactive and really exciting to gain behind-the-scenes access.
“It’s totally changed my perspective on how BBC radio and TV are made and produced and has made me realise how stimulating the job roles are.”
The students will now be writing and publishing their own original news stories as part of their course.
Wat Kirby, Head of Media at Kingsbridge Community College said: “Rhetoric and reality are a far cry apart and it’s wonderful to see students experiencing a busy newsroom and getting to practice the theoretical skills they’ve learned in class.”
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said: “In today’s increasingly competitive world, it’s crucial to future proof students with the practical skills they need to get ahead.
“By working with key industry players like the BBC, we can not only inspire students but also give them the tools to forge a successful career.”
