A group of Year 9 students at Ivybridge Community College have taken part in a powerful one‑hour workshop organised by the Holocaust Educational Trust.
A spokesperson said: “We were honoured to join a live webcast with Holocaust survivor Paul Sved and his son Richard Sved, who shared their family’s story and the importance of remembering the past to shape a better future.
“Thank you to the Holocaust Educational Trust for providing this meaningful opportunity for reflection, learning, and remembrance.”
The Holocaust Educational Trust, work to ensure that people from every background are educated about the Holocaust and the important lessons to be learned for today.
The Holocaust was the murder of approximately six million Jewish men, women and children by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during the Second World War.
The Holocaust is often referred to as the Shoah, the Hebrew word for catastrophe.
Antisemitism has existed for centuries and can be traced as far back as Biblical times.
When the Nazis came to power in Germany in 1933, they began transforming their antisemitic ideology into dangerous antisemitism legislation.
Jews were stripped of their jobs, their possessions, and their citizenship; simply for being Jewish.
They were soon forced from their homes and placed in ghettos across Europe.
Millions of Jewish people were murdered in purpose built death camps, forests and ravines.
They were exposed to horrendous living conditions in concentration camps, where many died as a result of starvation and disease.
When we talk about the mass murder of European Jews, we are not only referring to the loss of millions of lives, but also the disappearance of cultures, communities, languages and traditions.
The Holocaust was the most radical escalation and violent expression of antisemitism – hatred or prejudice against Jewish people.
