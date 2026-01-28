Pre-1921. All Saints Church and graveyard at Malborough with a man by a graveside (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Aveton Gifford Football team complete with Teddy Bear Mascot (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Cottages at South Milton, with group of people outside (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Man standing in doorway of Fortescue Arms, East Allington around 1950 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Kingsbridge Grammar School (KGS) football team 1919 - 1920 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
