Pre-1921. All Saints Church and graveyard at Malborough with a man by a graveside
Pre-1921. All Saints Church and graveyard at Malborough with a man by a graveside (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Aveton Gifford Football team complete with Teddy Bear Mascot
Aveton Gifford Football team complete with Teddy Bear Mascot (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Cottages at South Milton, with group of people outside
Cottages at South Milton, with group of people outside (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Man standing in doorway of Fortescue Arms, East Allington around 1950
Man standing in doorway of Fortescue Arms, East Allington around 1950 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Kingsbridge Grammar School (KGS) football team 1919 - 1920
Kingsbridge Grammar School (KGS) football team 1919 - 1920 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)