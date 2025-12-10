Kingsbridge Grammar School (KGS) Football Team 1932-1933 season ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Kingsbridge - general view looking over Welle House towards St.Edmunds with tower of All Saint's, West Alvington on horizon around 1890 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Vicar of Aveton Gifford greeting children on occasion of Silver Jubilee 1935. Children being given commemorative mugs. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Work being started at beginning of Fore street, Kingsbridge, for six weeks in 1993 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )