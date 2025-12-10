Kingsbridge Grammar School (KGS) Football Team 1932-1933 season (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Kingsbridge - general view looking over Welle House towards St.Edmunds with tower of All Saint's, West Alvington on horizon around 1890 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Vicar of Aveton Gifford greeting children on occasion of Silver Jubilee 1935. Children being given commemorative mugs. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Work being started at beginning of Fore street, Kingsbridge, for six weeks in 1993 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Five children seated on grass all wearing smart clothes and hats. Small dog in centre of group (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
