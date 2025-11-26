Salcombe Memorial and Harbour (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1910 looking up hill from Brittons Corner, Fore Street, Kingsbridge. People and a horse and wagon in scene. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Church brass from Ugborough church -close up of unknown lady circa 1500. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1943 D-Day rehearsal/evacuation - Sailors helping to remove gear from fields at East Allington during evacuation of villages. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
River Avon at Aveton Gifford. Small boats in foreground. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
