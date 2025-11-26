Salcombe Memorial and Harbour ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

1910 looking up hill from Brittons Corner, Fore Street, Kingsbridge. People and a horse and wagon in scene. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Church brass from Ugborough church -close up of unknown lady circa 1500. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

1943 D-Day rehearsal/evacuation - Sailors helping to remove gear from fields at East Allington during evacuation of villages. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )