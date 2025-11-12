1954 Kingsbridge Boxing Club Team photo in Town Hall Pre Tournament
1954 Kingsbridge Boxing Club Team photo in Town Hall Pre Tournament (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Boat and passengers on river at Aveton Gifford (Kingsbridge Cookworthy )
Kingsbridge Silver Band. Winners of the Devon Champion Cup. 1931 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Cottages at South Milton, with group of people outside (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Venn, a small hamlet to south east of Aveton Gifford (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)