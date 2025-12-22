Young lady on horseback titled 'Miss H. Torr'. Higher Coombe Farm, East Allington (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
View towards Inner Hope from the beach at Outer Hope. Small boats on the beach and moored just offshore. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Kingsbridge Senior School 3rd football XI, 1939 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Kingsbridge Home Guard 1943 - No 2 platoon (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Higher Coombe Farm, East Allington - Lady with sheep and lambs in field (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )
