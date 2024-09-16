Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision in South Devon on Friday 13 September.
Emergency services were called at around 3.25pm to the A379 near Aveton Gifford, Kingsbridge, to reports of a collision involving a Honda motorcycle and a Skoda Octavia.
The motorcycle rider, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition. His family have been informed.
The Skoda driver was also taken to hospital for treatment.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 493 of 13/09/24.