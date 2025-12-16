Police are re-appealing for the publics help to trace a 32-year-old man from Dartmouth.
Daniel Reader, aged 32, from Dartmouth, is still outstanding and wanted on recall to prison, after previously being convicted of Grievous Bodily Harm.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate him, and we are appealing for the public to provide any sightings or information regarding to his whereabouts.
Reader is described as male, 5ft 4ins tall, dark brown hair and has previously had dark brown facial stubble.
He has strong links to Plymouth, and further links to Dartmouth and Ivybridge.
Anyone who see Reader is asked not to approach him, but to call police on 999, quoting reference number 50240252641.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.