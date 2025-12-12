We would like to thank everyone at the Dartmouth Visitor Centre for looking after our reporter Richard Harding and keeping him topped up with cups of tea on Thursday mornings!
The centre will be closed over Christmas and the New Year, although the exact dates are still to be finalised.
Special thanks go to Mary, Isobel, Jill, Julia Ann, Pat and the rest of the gang.
The centre provides a warm welcome and reams of information of places to go and things to see around the Dartmouth area,
Of special interest the centre houses the historic Newcomen Memorial Engine, the world's oldest surviving steam engine.
It was built around 1725 by Dartmouth-born inventor Thomas Newcomen to pump water from mines.
