Dartmouth’s Flavel Arts Centre was recently transformed into a catwalk when it hosted the “Fashion and Fizz” event.
Fundraising for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) and the Flavel, a small, but enthusiastic team of CHSW and Flavel volunteers, joined together to put on the event - with tickets selling out in only four days.
Seven independent boutiques signed up to be part of the show with their own models showcasing four outfits each on the catwalk: Aloft, Sally Brown, Dartmouth Silver, Escape to the Coast, Fashion Alchemy Boutique, Fox Exchange and Juste Moi.
MC Ann Green led the commentary describing each outfit with loving details as the audience delighted in attire for all occasions (including swimwear in December) - from charm and comfort, ease and elegance and bold statement numbers.
In an era where retail on the high street is struggling in the face of ever-increasing online shopping, it was a timely reminder that Dartmouth is fortunate to have exciting and unique independent boutiques, as well as popular clothing brands in the town.
Ann introduced the work of CHSW founded by Eddie and Jill Farwell who needed urgent care for their own two eldest children with life-limiting conditions, but had to travel over four hours, from their home in North Devon to Helen House in Oxford - the country’s only children’s hospice at that time.
With hospices now in Devon, Somerset and Cornwall, for 31 years CHSW has been providing care for babies, children and young people living with life-limiting conditions, plus their whole family.
In between the catwalk, fashion guru Valarie Key led talks with memorable film clips that resonated with fellow fashionistas in the audience and provided an interesting backstory to the show.
In “Fashion in Film” Valarie looked at the power of cinema over the years, inspiring generations of audiences reflecting and shaping cultural and social trends.
Think Vivian Ward on her shopping spree in Rodeo Drive in “Pretty Woman,” along with fashion icons in other well-known favourite films: “Gone with the Wind,” that dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in “Seven Year Itch,” insights into the world of fashion in “The Devil Wears Prada,” the power of dressmaking in “The Dressmaker” and recently, the endearing “Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.”
In “Fashion through the Decades” Valarie considered the evolution of fashion from structured utility inspired styles of the 1940s to diverse trends of today, with each decade defined by the mood.
Above all the joy of clothing has helped to develop personal style “that reflects individuality, values and emotions” with a reminder to stay true to yourself and the beauty of friendship through a love of fashion too.
Speaking for the Team, Ann Green said:
“Our Fashion and Fizz event was for the community and by the community and we thank everyone for their generosity and for the audience for adding to the sparkling evening.”
Watch out for future events - including the gentlemen of Dartmouth, who are not exempt from an interest in fashion and clothing.
