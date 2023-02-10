Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a pedestrian and a car in Totnes on Sunday February 12 which left a man seriously injured.
The accident happened on the A385 at Brutus Bridge at 4.10pm and involved a Daihatsu Terios and a man in his 30s from Totnes. Devon Air Ambulance and the ambulance service attended the scene.
The pedestrian sustained serious head injuries and was flown to Derriford Hospital. He remains in hospital in a serious condition.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The road was closed for around 10 hours for police to conduct an examination of the scene.
“Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact them. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information can contact the police online at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact
Alternatively phone 101 quoting log 557 of 12/02/23.