Police are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack in Plymstock.
Officers are investigating after a car was deliberately set alight on the driveway of a property in Henry Avent Gardens, Elburton.
It is believed that some kind of accelerant was poured onto the Audi Q2 before the fire was started around 2am on Monday September 23.
The car was completely destroyed and the blaze spread to the house causing substantial smoke and fire damage.
Fortunately the occupants noticed the fire in time and evacuated the house before anyone was hurt.
Investigating officers are seeking a male suspect who fled the scene in the direction of nearby King George V Playing Fields.
He is described as around 6ft tall, of slim to medium build, and wearing a dark jacket with the hood up and dark-coloured jeans or trousers.
A police spokesperson said: “This attack happened during the early hours with the occupants inside the house at the time.
“Thankfully no-one was injured and the fire was put out quickly However, as the car was parked close to the house this could have been much more serious.
“We are treating this incident as arson and would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident or the suspect in the area on CCTV or doorbell and dashcam cameras.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50240240930.