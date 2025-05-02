From 2030, new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles will no longer be sold in the UK, forcing the move to electric vehicles in an attempt to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. EV’s emit just 1/3 of greenhouse gases compared to petrol cars. The total greenhouse gas emissions from an EV are known as its “lifecycle emissions”. These combine the emissions from manufacturing the vehicle - which tend to be higher than manufacturing internal-combustion vehicles. Powering the vehicle through its life and decommissioning the batteries at the end of their life.