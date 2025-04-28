On Saturday April 26, Rebecca Smith MP for South West Devon attended a Parish Council Annual Meeting, held at Buckland Village Hall, where she met with local residents and councillors to discuss key issues facing the community.
During the meeting, a range of important topics were covered, including the recent burst pipe incident involving South West Water, local housing concerns, proposals for local government reorganisation, challenges surrounding rural transport, and the need for improved support for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).
Rebecca Smith MP, Member of Parliament for South West Devon, stated:
"It was a pleasure to join the Buckland Monachorum Parish Council and residents over the weekend. The discussions reflected the real priorities of our communities, from infrastructure and housing to ensuring rural areas have access to vital services.”