Woolwell and surrounding areas have woken up to water.
Following a burst main on the network between Dousland Water Treatment works and Burrator Reservoir supplies were cut off late on Easter Sunday evening.
As well as Woolwell and the surrounding areas, Tavistock, Roborough and Yelverton were affected.
Compensation around £200 is likely to be paid per household.
Last night news of the water cut received national coverage on Sky News.
South West Water issued a statement this morning saying: ‘We are pleased to say that customers should now be back in supply.
‘We want to apologise again for the inconvenience this has caused, but we would also like to thank all of our customers for their patience and kindness to our teams on the ground providing bottled water.
‘Compensation payments are being automatically paid to customers.
‘Discolouration is normal following repairs to our network and should clear after running your cold kitchen tap.
‘If water comes out looking milky that is air in the system
‘It’s common for air to become trapped in the supply or within the internal plumbing.
‘If customers are still experiencing no water, then we advise to follow simple steps to check for airlocks. ‘To do this, turn the internal stop tap on and off three times to release any air whilst the cold kitchen tap is open.
‘Customers should also check that their external stop tap is open if it is safe to do so.
PSR deliveries will continue, and bottled water stations will remain in place until 10pm tonight.