In September 2021, the Council declared a housing crisis. South Hams has seen over the past few years, issues with affordability, availability of properties and a huge increase in short term holiday lets. The level of second home ownership in South Hams means that house prices have been pushed upwards, hugely problematic for our younger generation and first-time buyers. The Council’s 12-point action plan to tackle the crisis has helped see a significant improvement in addressing these issues. From 2019 to date, 619 new affordable homes have been delivered in South Hams. This is thanks to the great working relationships we have with our registered provider partners. More new homes are due to be completed at Sherford and Ivybridge at the end of March and work continues to offer even more new homes in the future. The Council also recently voted to adopt 100% Council Tax Premium on second homes to level the playing field for residents, making it easier for them to find somewhere to live.