The NHS is encouraging people in the South Hams to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines before the winter offer comes to an end.
Christmas and New Year festivities may have led to an increase in flu and COVID-19 infections as figures just out show that the number of patients in hospital beds with flu in the South West has risen by 36 per cent and those with COVID-19 has risen by almost seven per cent on the previous week.
Dr Trevor Smith, Regional Medical Director for NHS England South West said: “It’s clear from the data that flu is still prevalent in the South West, with hospitals experiencing a rise in patients being admitted with flu and other respiratory viruses such as COVID-19.
“It’s important that we don’t get complacent as we head into the new year.
Vaccines remain our best defence against flu and COVID-19, so we are urging everyone who is eligible to come forward before the seasonal offer comes to an end.
“Remember, if you are over 75 years old, you may be able to get your flu and COVID-19 vaccination at the same appointment, so be sure to ask when booking.”
The COVID-19 autumn/winter vaccination offer will end on January 31 , and flu vaccines will be available until March 31 but there are still appointments available for people to get protected through local pharmacies and GP surgeries.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents, and people who are immunosuppressed.
Elizabeth Smout, Lead Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA South West, said: “Cases of flu and RSV among older age groups are staying stubbornly stable for now, with no signs of a drop in the number of older adults needing emergency care for respiratory illnesses.
“We know flu is unpredictable, and the end of flu season could be some months away.”
